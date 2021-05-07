Leaks continue about the new expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and this time related to the regions that we will be able to visit in Ireland, 8 decades after the first Viking incursion in Ireland and 40 years after they were established in the city of Dublin. As you well know, several days ago weapons, armor, mounts and much more leaked, in the company of maps of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. But now, the regions of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids map have been discovered.

In this case it has been the known user AccessTheAnimus via Twitter, who has revealed that the Valhalla Photo Mode website already shows the regions of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids map, set in Ireland. Although, with the help of Eivor, we will have to unravel the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult fighting and making our way through enchanted forests and amazing landscapes while we visit places like Meath, Connacht, Ultser and an area dedicated to dublin city.

For this DLC, Ubisoft has been working with the University of Liverpool and Trinity College Dublin, in order to assist the narrative team through archaeological and historical investigations on the cities and customs of the time. So next May 13 we can enjoy this new adventure that will be included with the Season Pass.

