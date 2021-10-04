Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive the next update on October 5, with the patch 1.3.2. It will weigh approx 8.5 GB on PlayStation 5, and approx 11 GB on PlayStation 4, a substantial update that will add several new features.

The main purpose of the patch is to prepare the open world title for the upcoming free DLC Discovery Tour: Viking Age, arriving on October 19 free for all players who already own the game. There will also be a number of improvements, which players will appreciate for sure.

Ubisoft has promised at least one more patch during the fall season, which should be released before the start of the Oskoreia Festival in-game event, based on the myth of the wild hunt led by the inhabitants of Asgard or by Odin himself. Let’s see in detail the news of patch 1.3.2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

With regard to main missions, story events and side activities, the following problems will be fixed:

The Siege of Paris: Toka did not respond during the quest The Warchief of Melun.

The Siege of Paris: Richardis got stuck if a horse was placed at the cave entrance during Sister of Sorrow.

Lyre of the Druids: Impossible to collect the key to the prison in Courting the Kings.

Eivor could summon mounts during combat with Fenrir.

Unable to damage enemies during the Hidden Justice story event.

Vengeance Missions could spawn in unreachable locations or on enemies that are not hostile.

Unable to move the shelf to collect Ysmir’s Stone of Tears near the Utgard Abyss in Asgard.

Unable to break down the door to free Goodwin in Wincestre’s Steward.

With regard to River Raids and the Mastery Challengeinstead, we will have the following resolutions:

No points were awarded if NPCs blew themselves up during Wenlocan’s Trial of the Wolf.

The game could become unresponsive when Eivor died during the river raid exit screen.

Cargo capacity could freeze at 200 regardless of upgrades made, and cannot be repaired.

New mission request for the Sword of St. George after it has already been completed.

Missing exploration area for the objective on the Severn and Exe rivers.

No field fog on the Rhine River.

The Vikings of Jomsborg did not help Eivor to open the doors in some locations of River Raids.

Exotic Stash was set to 1/1 after completing the main questline.

Eivor trembles after arriving at the River Raids dock.

In addition, numerous problems of graphics and lighting, various problems of animation and numerous issues related to menu. The patch will also fix errors that blocked Eivor, NPCs or the longship, positioning errors and fluctuating textures and objects.

In game instead, you will have the following resolutions:

Wrath of the Druids: The impact arrow interrupted Ciara’s special attack.

The Siege of Paris: Frankish merchants were selling the same tattoos they had already bought.

The Reaper’s healing perk was activated by switching equipment.

The balance options did not work in some cases.

Players could purchase additional resources by visiting different merchants in the Frankish Kingdom.

Fixed various errors in the Spinning Harpoon ability.

By moving Whistle to D-pad down and Quick Action Wheel to D-pad on the left, Eivor whistled and pulled out a flashlight.

The Precision Ax did not destroy enemies’ weak points.

The exploration option changed from Custom to Pioneer at the end of a Mastery Challenge.

Dismounting from a mount in the water was equivalent to a fall from a height for Eivor.

As for theuser interface, patch 1.3.2 will ensure the following:

Fixed various errors in the UI.

Fixed various bugs in Color Blind Mode.

It was impossible to use the keyboard to like photos.

The estimated power level did not take into account the Level Balance options.

The Nightmare difficulty option was not available at the start of a new game.

After opening the Talents menu, automatic point assignment could not be used.

The automatic path did not work in the post launch talent branches.

Finally, performance and stability issues have been fixed. The specific list of each upgrade can be found on the official site Ubisoft dedicated to patch 1.3.2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, reachable by clicking HERE.