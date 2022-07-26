L’update 01.060 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been included in the PlayStation Store database and is therefore coming soon: according to what was reported by PlayStation Game Size, it is a huge update.

Clearly everyone has thought that this could be a basis for the debut of the roguelike mode The Forgotten Saga, announced by Ubisoft last month as part of the content of the second year of the game.

It is therefore possible that soon, perhaps today, an official announcement will arrive from the French publisher with a launch date for the modality in question, which will try to involve us with an unprecedented experience for the franchise.

In short, it seems that things for Assassin’s Creed are starting to move: as already reported, the future of the series will be revealed in September with an event, while by the end of the year we will be able to play the final chapter of the Eivor saga.