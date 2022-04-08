Mattel, Inc. and Ubisoft have announced the arrival of Eivor in ONEwith the new DLC Valhallaalready available for download. Inspired by the Viking setting of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ONE allows players to explore the board to gather resources and battle other players for victory. For the first time in the history of ONE, the scoreboard is part of the gameplay. Cards will need to be carefully discarded to move around the board and collect special cargoes to unlock extra rewards. Thanks to this new resource, you can engage in card battles to slow down your opponents or unlock the longship passive effect that forces you to discard as many cards in one fell swoop. Thanks to exploration, you will be able to encounter random events that trigger gameplay such as Glory Regained where you can take a load equal to that of the player with the largest load or Raid, where a player steals two loads from the selected opponent. The DLC also introduces a new Raven card for Eivor, which allows the player to move to an area of ​​their choice and claim their respective rewards. The DLC Valhalla is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Ubisoft Store and Stadia for 4.99 euros.