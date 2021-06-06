Post-launch content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to an end, as after the recent Wrath of the Druids launchWe only have to receive the second and last expansion that will take us to the Siege of Paris by the Vikings, considered one of the most important looting in the history of the Vikings, which this time turned out to be defeated. A new adventure awaits us in Paris from the hand of Eivor, therefore, while we wait for Ubisoft to reveal the first details and the release date, a well-known leaker has been in charge of filtering all that.

A few hours ago, the well-known youtuber and leaker xj0nathan has leaked the first details of this second expansion of the successful Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but in addition to that, he has also revealed via Reddit what could be the supposed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date The Siege of Paris, supposedly filtered by the PlayStation Store.

As you can see, the PlayStation store indicates that the remaining content of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, which in this case is the second expansion of The Siege of Paris, It would Available November 9, 2021as it appears that all post-launch content will have already been released by that time.

This is the map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris

Still, xj0nathan comments that the leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris release date could simply be an estimated date. Still, we will have to wait for Ubisoft to reveal it officially. Will we know more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris in the next E3 2021 UbiForward?