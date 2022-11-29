Surprise the players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can already download the Patch 1.62 which includes The Last Chapter, the final DLC of the game’s post-launch support. The release date was actually set for December 6, 2022, but the launch was brought forward by Ubisoft due to an “Animus glitch”.

As reported in the update notes from Ubisoft’s official website, the update size they are 1.82GB on PS5, 1.46GB on PS4, 15.1GB on Xbox Series X|S, 13GB on Xbox One and 13.19GB on PC.

The main novelty is precisely “The Last Chapter”, the free DLC that concludes the story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with “an intimate and touching ending for the Eivor saga”. For access the contents of the DLCyou will need to have completed some parts of the base game, listed below:

Complete the main story by starting negotiations with all territories in England

Complete the mythological stories of Asgard and Jotunheim

Upgrade your settlement to level 5 and build the Viking barracks of Jomsborg

Eliminate all the Order of the Ancients targets and discover the identity of the leader

Among the novelties of Patch 1.62 of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey we also find an option to always keep the hood up, which can be activated from the settings. Furthermore, from now on, a premium item will be given away from the Animus Store every week, while the exclusive items of the festivals will also be on sale from merchants scattered throughout the game world, provided you have completed the mission “The First Night of Samhaim”.

The update also includes a number of fixes and improvements to the base game and the various expansions of Valhalla, which you can read in the full notes at this address. Patch 1.62 will also be the last for the Google Stadia version, given that the service will close its doors on January 18th.