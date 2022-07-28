The Forgotten Sagathe free roguelike mode of Assassin’s Creed Valhallawas shown with a new one trailer and has a exit daterevealed by Ubisoft in the comments to the video: it will be available starting from 2 August.

Announced last month, The Forgotten Saga mode will try to offer game owners a different experience, characterized by a high degree of challenge and permanent deathwhich will force us from time to time to start the journey all over again.

As illustrated in the videoneither The Forgotten Saga we will once again take on the role of Odin and face the most difficult battle ever for the father of the gods, determined to defeat Hel and his armies.

During the Forgotten Saga we will be able to unlock unique equipment and skills that will allow us to face subsequent attempts with greater chances of success. In short, we are talking about a potentially exciting package for fans of Assassin’s Creed.

Speaking of the Ubisoft series, as we know the future of Assassin’s Creed will be unveiled in September with an event.