Eric Baptizat, director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leave Ubisoft after sixteen years, however, the Canadian director’s future is already written: in fact, in April, he joined EA Motive and may be working on Dead Space.

The now former director of Ubisoft, therefore, leaves what has been his home for about twenty years to embark on a new and stimulating professional adventure. According to some rumors, in fact, Baptizat would have joined the Canadian software house to work on a new chapter in the videogame series of Star Wars. According to others, however, it would not be so.

The Canadian director would have been hired by EA Motive, most likely, to relaunch a series so loved by fans as it has fallen into oblivion for seven years now. We are talking about Dead Space, videogame franchise from which two films, a book and a couple of comics have been taken.

The first historic title in this series is arrived in 2008 and was immediately received positively by critics and gamers. This was followed by two works released respectively in 2011 and 2013, as well as some spin-offs. Then inexplicably darkness fell on this IP.

Eric Baptizat and EA Motive will have the honor and the burden, if the rumors prove to be true, of bring the light back on Dead Space, a series that made history of the gaming industry, which is certainly a great milestone for the man after his job as a director for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The real value of Dead Space, survival horror set in space, was to draw inspiration, without ever copying, from works that have made the history of the genre, such as Resident Evil. The developers, however, did not stop at the videogame universe to get inspiration.

Crucial to the development of these titles were films like Point of No Return and series like Alien. Finally, the well-known director was also mentioned in the credits David Fincher who, among his works, includes the direction of the third chapter of the Alien franchise.

In any case, according to the latest reports, it shouldn’t take long for the announcement of the new title of the Dead Space series. In fact, we are talking about the new EA Play, which should at this point, finally raise the curtain on an IP that has been missing for too long in gamers’ homes.