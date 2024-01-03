













The first is an excellent installment of its respective series set in the Viking Age, a very different setting from what has been seen before. Especially since the fight takes place in the northern lands, where the sea plays a primary role.

As for the second major Xbox Game Pass launch at the beginning of the year, Resident Evil 2, is a renewed Capcom classic. This remake brings back the best of the original and has enough updates for a new generation of players.

However, it should be noted that both this title and Assassin's Creed Valhalla They are not available from today, but it will be necessary to wait a little to be able to download them.

The list of releases on Xbox Game Pass, with their respective platforms and dates of when they will be available, can be seen below:

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 3

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 9

figurine (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 16

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 16

Of the titles mentioned above, in addition to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2they're worth it Hell Let Loose and figurine. At least they are the ones with the best average on Metacritic right now.

One game leaving Xbox Game Pass this month is Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console), and that will happen on January 5. But it will also happen to the following starting January 15:

Garden Story (Cloud, Console and PC)

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console and PC)

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console and PC)

Apart from titles for Xbox Game Pass we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

