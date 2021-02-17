We’ve been seeing how Ubisoft provides information about the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for a long time, as a game that needs to grow much more. After setting the bar very high, saying that it will exceed in quantity and quality the post-launch support given to Odyssey, the changes that come with the latest update were announced. And among these contents, there are interesting news, and among them, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presents River Raids, its new free game mode.
This game mode is intended to delve into one of the most attractive aspects of the game, the assaults and looting that members of the Raven Clan carried out on settlements near rivers. And in a way, it is enough to implement a few small changes that allow us to introduce new mechanics for this new game mode, River Raids.
New free game mode available soon! Discover new raiding opportunities, unlock unexplored regions of England with your crew aboard your new longship, and acquire exclusive loot and rare rewards. Bigger rewards come with bigger bets, so attack wisely!
With this videoAssassin’s Creed Valhalla presents River Raids, its new free and action packed game mode. The first thing to keep in mind in order to play this game mode is that you have to finish at least the first arc of the game’s history. These raids occur in new coastal locations throughout England. Each will offer new rewards to players, and add two building upgrades for the Ravensthorpe settlement, harbor and Jomsviking barracks.
Now the barracks where soldiers are recruited It has three levels to improve, at least in Season 1. The higher the level, the better the recruited soldiers will be and the easier it will be to tackle the most difficult assaults. And we have to bear in mind that when one of these allies falls in combat, it cannot be used for a while. The point is, during the game this administration of the ship’s crew did not have too much depth, nor too much sense. Now thanks to River Raids, it seems that everything starts to square a little more.
As part of this update and this game mode, new features have been introduced for this mode, such as new members for the crew and a new fully customizable drakkar, exclusive to this game mode. We will have to see how this new game mode works. introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and above all, how it evolves and contributes more in the coming months.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox consoles, Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC.
