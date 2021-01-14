Ubisoft will release a big bug-squashing update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today.

The game’s 1.1.1 update is light on new features but heavy on fixes, with dozens of common issues crossed off.

Among those that stand out in a quick scan down its very long patch notes are solutions to the bug experienced by numerous people which saw them permanently stuck in their Halloween-esque Mari Lwyd disguise even after completing that quest arc.

Ubisoft Connect achievements have also been fixed, and should correctly unlock the next time you perform any achievement-related action past the unlock condition. (These award XP which you can swap for extra cosmetic items.)

Other issues sorted include an annoying bug which emptied your arrow quiver, and a change so that your Animus Pulse ability no longer highlights corpses. They’re already dead!

The patch is due to roll out around midday UK time today, and will weigh in at about 6.5GB on PC and Xbox One, 7.5GB on Xbox Series S / X and 2-3GB on PS4 and PS5.

Next up for Valhalla is a new river raiding mode and a leveling system for your Jomsvikings, due to arrive in February.