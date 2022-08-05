The dataminer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla discovered two sets of armor in the game files: Iron Man And Thanos. Both have a unique design to make them more like AC, like Iron Man with a red hood, while Thanos has two gloves that look just like the Infinity Gloves.

It’s not just a cosmetic armor set either, as this Iron Man set appears to allow you to fire a blue laser beam from your chest when you activate the Battlecry ability.

Iron Man’s armor also includes two swords, a mount and a raven, with a white variant very similar to a Stormtrooper, as highlighted in the AndyReloads video that you can view below. However, these skins have not been announced and cannot be found in the in-game store, so it is unclear when they will arrive.

The Thanos set is called the “Master of Elements” and comes with Thanos-inspired armor. You also get two golden gauntlets with glowing gems – a new special perk and ability trigger every ten seconds when a gem lights up, giving you an edge to aid you in combat.

While we don’t know when these armor sets will arrive in Valhalla for now, the new free Forgotten Saga DLC released on August 2, adding a roguelite game mode. Eivor is sent to Niflheim, the Realm of the Dead, to battle Loki’s undead hordes.

Source: DualShockers