Tourism Ireland unveiled its new campaign linked to Ubisoft’s portrayal of ancient Ireland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With international travel always limited, Tourism Ireland has used creativity to bring Irish landscape and culture to people around the world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest addition to Ubisoft’s popular game series. Known for its detailed historical locations and open world storytelling, the studio has partnered with Tourism Ireland to promote Ireland’s leading role in their new expansion pack. “Wrath of the Druids“. The tourist campaign includes a video showing the recorded gameplay from the DLC combined with footage of real locations in the game. These iconic locations include” Giant’s Causeway “,” Hill of Tara “, Benbulben and Dublin.

The campaign doesn’t end there, however, as streamers from Britain, France, Germany, Spain and the Scandinavian Peninsula will help showcase Irish landscapes within the DLC as part of the collaboration. This is the first time that Tourism Ireland has partnered with the game’s content creators.

“Ubisoft has done an amazing job of bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail“said Tourism Ireland Marketing Director Mark Henry.”This campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring Ireland to the attention of a new audience of players hoping to take them to tour real-world settings.“.

Source: Eurogamer.net