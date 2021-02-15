Since its launch in early November, Ubisoft has been providing ongoing support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, constantly including improvements to deliver the most satisfying experience of this new installment in the franchise. However, it will not be the only thing, since it has been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is updated with new modes, skills and much more starting tomorrow.
The first of these new features will be the River Raids mode, which allows you to prepare your assault team for previously unexplored parts of England. Storm the shores to claim tempting loot and rewards, and face new challenges. River Raids joins Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as part of the content for the current Yule season, free to all players via Title Update 1.1.2.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is updated with new modes, skills and much more
This update also adds three new skills: Berserker’s Trap, Battlecry, and Shoulder Strike. Berserker’s Trap is motion activated, attaching itself to the arrow and spreading mind-blowing powder. Battlecry gives Eivor a rage-induced strength boost that also causes nearby enemies to stumble and parry attacks out of fear. Shoulder Strike is, properly speaking, a strong shoulder strike that can knock enemies back and destroy objects.
Additionally, players can look forward to new abilities, such as automatically carrying bodies after a successful kill, lateral movement that unbalances enemies, increased speed of the Drakkar, better arrow plunder, starting each fight with an adrenaline-filled slot. and a synchronized reinforcement on the Drakkar, as noted the ubisoft blog.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have more and better support than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Regarding its size, Xbox Series X | S players must have 20GB free, while Xbox One players will be able to download patch 1.1.2 with just over 15GB free on their hard drives. As far as Sony consoles are concerned, the size will be between 10 and 12 GB on PS4 and PS5. And finally, on PC it will be 18GB in size.
This new update of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It will be available tomorrow from 1:00 p.m. Spanish time.
