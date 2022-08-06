A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leak revealed some armor set coming soon in the game, all apparently inspired by other major franchises, such as the one linked to the Marvel superhero Iron Man. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the greatest titles ever produced by Ubisoft and, despite being released nearly two years ago, it’s still on the pinnacle of success and continues to entertain millions of players. With no new chapter of the brand in sight, the production studio seems determined to keep Valhalla in the spotlight until it’s ready to release something equally big.

Some rumors have spoken of a standalone and more linear entry into the franchise, which will bridge the gap between Valhalla and its successor, but this still remains to be seen. However, the title will continue to receive new content and updates for some time. The dataminer AndyReloads managed to find the new armor sets, including a sci-fi looking set with the color scheme of Iron Man, without mentioning that he is really the superhero. Another rediscovered set seems to have taken inspiration from Star Wars stormtrooper. None of these sets, however, actually contain official information relating to the various franchises, so it will likely be emulations and inspirations, but not a real bond.