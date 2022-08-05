According to the findings of the dataminer AndyReloads, it is possible that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will see the arrival of new armor, specifically dedicated to some famous Marvel figures: Iron Man and Thanos.

The dataminer, as you can see below, has found an armor in the game codes that is very reminiscent of that of Iron Man, albeit reimagined in Isu technology style. It would also be possible to emit a beam from the chest, like that from Tony Stark’s reactor. The cover of the video states “Stormtrooper” but the video is then dedicated to Iron Man.

The same dataminer had indicated in May that there will also be an armor set for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will allow you to wear two Infinity Gloves, in style Thanos.

At the time of writing this news, Ubisoft has not yet confirmed these sets for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We remind you that what is discovered in the game codes is not necessarily used. Furthermore, it is also possible that what is shown for now is only a work in progress and that, in the end, the contents are very different.

However, it would not be the first time that Ubisoft has created a collaboration between Assassin’s Creed and a brand outside the saga. For example, with Assassin’s Creed Origins equipment and a mount inspired by Final Fantasy 15 had been created.

There will be a series of Assassin’s Creed-themed announcements next September, so it’s possible that we’ll have until then to find out if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive Marvel-themed content or not.