Wrath of the Druids, the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has been delayed into May.

Originally set for 29th April, the Ireland-set add-on will now launch two weeks later on 13th May.

“To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that Wrath of the Druids will now release on 13th May,” Ubisoft announced on Twitter. “We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process. Thanks for your patience.”

Wrath of the Druids is the first expansion to be sold separately for Valhalla, and is part of the game’s twin-expansion season pass. A second story expansion set in France, The Siege of Paris, is currently still set to arrive sometime this summer.

While a strong entry in the series overall, Valhalla has struggled since launch with a long list of bugs Ubisoft is still working through fixing now, months on. The game’s most recent event for Easter was forced to temporarily disable some features while new issues were quickly addressed.