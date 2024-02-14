Sony has unveiled its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog additions for February, which this month include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Need for Speed ​​Unbound, The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise, and more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is arguably the biggest biggie in there, whisking players away for a Viking adventure set against an open-world backdrop of Anglo-Saxon England at the end of the ninth century. A lavishly designed “saga for the ages”, is what Eurogamer called it back in 2020.

Valhalla is joined by the developer Criterion's equally recommended arcade racer Need for Speed ​​Unbound – the “best Need for Speed ​​in a generation” we said when it released in 2022 – as well as Obsidian Entertainment's slightly less gripping 2019 satirical adventure The Outer Worlds, a “conventional, easygoing scifi RPG…that fades very quickly from the mind.” And here's the full list of February's PlayStation Plus Extra games.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (PS5)

Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)

Lego Worlds (PS4)

Lego Jurassic World (PS4)

Roguebook (PS4, PS5)

Rogue Lords (PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review – ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA XBOX ONE GAMEPLAY





Eurogamer's Zoe Delahunty-Light shares her thoughts on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

And for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, February brings three new titles to Sony's Classics catalogue; There's Bend Studio's PSP sci-fi shooter Resistance: Retribution (PS4, PS5), PlayStation 1 racer Jet Rider 2 (PS4, PS5), plus two entries in the acclaimed Tales action-RPG series, Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Vesperia (both playable on PS4 and PS5).

All the above join the PlayStation Plus catalog next Tuesday, 20th February.