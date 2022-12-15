This year has been a bit strange in terms of games of Ubisoft is concerned, since basically only two titles have been released, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Y Just Dance 2023. And although they are not going to end December in the best way, they have recently made an important announcement for those who have never played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Through their official page, they confirmed that players will be able to play this title of the saga of assassins completely free, specifically there will be five days available for this game. So from the December 15 and until the 19 of the same month, console users and pc can access to try the full adventure.

It is worth mentioning that once the time is up, it will no longer be possible to enter the video game unless the respective purchase is made in digital format or also in a physical version. The important thing here is that users can transfer their save data from the trial, so they can continue their game at any time.

Remember that you can play it in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Ubisoft

Editor’s note: It’s going to be the perfect opportunity to play an open world from Ubisoft, and surely those who never played it at the time will take the opportunity to go through the entire campaign. After all, the story mode of this saga is not that long-lived.