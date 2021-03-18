Something that will surely motivate fans of the Ubisoft game is that from today Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives away new DLC for free for the game. The new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC takes players back to the first original game in the series. Called simply Assassin’s Creed, this game was released in 2007. And while the series didn’t catch up until Assassin’s Creed 2, the first game holds a special and nostalgic place in the hearts of many Assassin’s Creed fans.

In fact, the first AC is one of those games that fans are still revisiting, which is why many are excited to see some of it. game content added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This week, along with the new update, Ubisoft released The Godly Reward as a “thank you gift to the community.” The free gift, redeemable through the Animus Store, includes 300 opals, Christmas Festival rewards, and most of all Altair’s outfit.

For those who don’t know: Altair was the murderer and protagonist of the first game. In the original tweet published by the official account of the game in which it is announced that AC Valhalla is giving away the new DLC for free, you can see the outfit in Valhalla. It is not clear at this time if this free downloadable content is a limited time offer or a permanent offer. In any case, right now, as at the time of publication, it is available for download. And perhaps the best thing you should do is download it.

As noted, in addition to Valhalla giving away the new DLC for free, there was also a fairly substantial update released this week that added a long-awaited gameplay feature. Beyond Valhalla, the rumors about the next installment of the series are starting to emergeAlthough, at this point, these rumors are divided on where the next-gen release will take players.