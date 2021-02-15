Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting another helping of free post-launch content – including a “highly replayable” new River Raids mode – as part of its latest title update, arriving tomorrow, 16th February on all platforms.

Ubisoft hasn’t shared much in the way of specifics regarding River Raids just yet, but says they’ll take adventurers to unexplored regions of the UK, spread across three new maps. Before embarking on their quest, players will want to construct the new Jomsviking Hall settlement building in order to recruit more Jomsvikings to bring along to River Raids, and new loot, rewards, and challenges are promised along the way.

Valhalla’s latest title update, which is considered to be part of Seasons One of post-launch support, also introduces a number of new abilities and skills. The Berserker Trap, for instance, is triggered by proximity movement, spreading hallucinatory powder, while the Battle Cry ability lets out a blood-curdling scream, increasing Eivor’s strength and causing enemies to stumble, interrupting their attacks. There’s also a new Shoulder Bash, pushing enemies back and destroying objects.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA – Post-Launch & Season Pass Trailer.

On the new skills front, Assassin Carry lets players carry a body after a successful assassination, Assassin Slide can be used to careen into enemies at a sprint and knock them off-balance, Arrow Looter increases Eivor’s change of looting arrows from archers, Fight Ready starts a fight with an adrenaline-filled slot, Power Stroke delivers a speed boost on a long ship for a stamina cost, and Long Ship Brace causes the crew to raise their shields with you when commanding the vessel.

All that’s accompanied by a range of quality of life improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes, as detailed in Ubisoft’s title update 1.1.2 patch notes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s post-launch content support will continue in March with the start of Season 2, bringing another game mode, new festivals, gear, and cosmetics. Seasons 3 and 4 are planned for later in the year, and two large-scale season pass expansion are also i the works. Wrath of the Druids – inspired by Gaelic myths – is due this spring, while The Siege of Paris is scheduled to arrive some time this summer.