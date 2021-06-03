Ubisoft continues to update, fix and improve the latest title in one of its most successful franchises, which has had quite a few bugs since its launch. Recently, The latest patch has arrived in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which fixes the “Into the Fog” mission bug. Although it is not yet verified if it actually repairs the error, as the hours go by we will know if users report new incidents or not.

Through a official statement on the Ubisoft page, the news was released with the patch notes and the procedure to be able to perform the action. Recall that, after the launch of the first expansion called Wrath Of The Druids, several players reported having problems when not being able to reach the Puca during the mission known as Into the Fog (Towards the Fog in Spanish), not being able to complete it. With this patch, the bug is rectified along with the addition of more Avenge missions.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fixes “Into the Fog” mission bug

We deployed a hotfix to address an issue with Into the Fog (Wrath of the Druids) and Avenge Quests. – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) June 2, 2021

The patch notes:

Puca cannot be damaged in Into the Fog. If you are affected by this problem, please follow the steps below:

Create a manual save.

Close the game application and restart it.

Load the save you created earlier.

“We tweaked some backend configurations that should allow players to find more Avenge Quest opportunities in the world.”

These steps should address the issue that was preventing the mission in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Wrath Of The Druids, from being completed. Ubisoft continues to work to polish and improve its great title, promising many more updates and content in the near future.

