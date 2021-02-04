Almost three months ago Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went on sale, garnering a good reception from fans and professional critics. However, the Ubisoft title has not been without errors and problems that the French company has had to fix on the fly. What’s upsetting the community the most, however, is the sheer number of cosmetic DLCs that are coming out lately. In that sense, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans erupt over microtransaction abuse, as one conversation on the Reddit forums started by user Zuazzer.
“Now half of the armor available in the game is exclusive only to people who are willing to spend money on extremely expensive microtransactions. The rest of the players, even those of us who spent over a hundred dollars on the collector’s edition, have gotten very little content in recent months. The only thing we really got is an interesting but mediocre event, and a ton of bug fixes.
In the meantime, Ubi keeps adding and adding ridiculous shit to the microtransaction store, just taking the money out of people with content that only a very small percentage of players will actually enjoy. Besides that, it’s not just about cosmetic stuff, it actually affects the. And then when the rest of the player base finally got a set of armor, it was exclusive to the event and literally a reskin with some blood splatters, ”said the aforementioned user.
In less than 24 hours, the post has obtained more than 700 responses, most of which absolutely agree with this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fan. “Usually I wouldn’t mind if the game was in perfect shape, but it is not. Where is the New Game +? Where is the system to change the appearance to armor? These are things that we have had in previous games! ” or “and that’s not to mention there are separate stores for each game (which is fine) and their Helix credits they are not linked between the same account (which in my opinion is not right). Did you buy Helix credits on Odyssey? You cannot spend them in any other game ”, have been some of the reactions of the fans.
A bug in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla makes Eivor drunk every time you load a game
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has yet to release some story expansions, included in the season pass of the game. However, Ubisoft should be in a hurry to release content, because fans, as this Reddit thread has shown, they are not happy with the situation that the Vikings title goes through.
