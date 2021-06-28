Eric Baptizat leaves his 16-year career with Ubisoft behind, to work on an unannounced game.

The video game industry It tends to have more movement than Premier teams in the summer, but there are some signings that stand out especially for their relevance. As, for example, that of Eric Baptizat by EA Motive. And we are talking about the one who was the co-director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, who is now working with the Star Wars Squadrons studio on a new unannounced game, just when the most abundant rumors about the next EA Motive.

Just a week ago rumors emerged that EA Motive would be working on a Dead Space, whether it was a new installment as a remaster or remake. A rumor that was corroborated by Eurogamer. In fact, the information states that this supposed Dead Space could be announced in the EA Play Live 2021 next July 22. While all this will remain rumors until there is an official confirmation, the fact is that Eric Baptizat has left behind his 16 years of experience at Ubisoft to join Electronic Arts on an unknown project.

And, when we talk about the director of one of the most successful Triple-A games of the last year, it seems that EA Motive’s ambitions are high. According share Axios, Baptizat changed companies last April, although the movement had not been known until now. Also, and despite the name of the study, the reasons for his departure are unknown from Ubisoft. In addition to Valhalla, Baptizat had been one of the key pieces of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Last October, the CEO of EA Motive confirmed that they are working on several unannounced projects at the moment, and with the arrival of Baptizat, it is presumed that they will not be small in size, at least one of them. Are the rumors about Dead Space real? We will have to wait until July 22 to meet it, the date on which an EA Play Live 2021 will be held that promises many new features.

More about: Dead Space, EA Motive, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts.