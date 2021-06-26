The director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eric Baptizat, announced your exit from Ubisoft and his new working relationship with EA Motive, where he will participate in the development of a new title not yet announced.

Baptizat led the development of Valhalla, but he also worked as a senior developer in previous installments of the series, such as Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag is AC: Origins.

The timing behind this change of studio is certainly interesting: EA Motive, we remember, is the studio recently finished under the watchful eye of the fans, as it is rumored to be working on the reboot of a series “loved by fans”. The most popular hypothesis at the moment? The return of Dead Space.

Of course, we can’t say for sure, but the rumors are pretty persistent about it. There is obviously the possibility that Baptizat is working on a completely different project, but we will have to wait for the first official announcements to confirm this.

We remind you that the latest title developed by EA Motive was Star Wars: Squadrons, among other things available as a free title for PS Plus subscribers in June.

Source: IGN