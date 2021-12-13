As announced through the official channels, today at 18:00 (Italian time) a streaming event was held totally dedicated to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and the new downloadable content characterized by the atmosphere of Norse mythology, entitled Dawn of Ragnarok, coming on March 10th.

This is something that has been in the air for some time. According to what the famous leaker Tom Henderson had reported, a big expansion was expected to last about 40 hours of additional gameplay and that it would have been “in the style of God of War“. Without adding anything else, December was in the center of the window.

The same Ubisoft then announced on his official Twitter account the event in question for today, December 13, complete with a rather cryptic description with reference to Midgaard (one of the Nine Kingdoms of Norse mythology, more precisely our Earth).

As anticipated by a large leak that emerged in recent days, during the event dedicated to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla the DLC has been anticipated Dawn of Ragnarok, the most ambitious add-on in the entire Ubisoft series of games. The story is confirmed to be set in the Nine Kingdoms of Norse mythology, with a looming threat of fire and ice which weighs on the balance between them.

In the expansion we will once again play the role of Eivor, but this time the adventure will be influenced by the mythological and the divine, trying to avert the fate of Odin and the war of the North. We will find ourselves in a profoundly different game world than what we have seen in the game.

The reversed point of view makes sense, given the nature of Eivor, and it would make no sense to have him fight against his own deities. The cinematic trailer shown at the event throws us in a devastated land from the creatures that threaten the balance of the Nine Realms. Although we don’t see any gameplay segments, the goal is quite clear: prevent the defeat of cosmology.

The installation of Dawn of Ragnarok will require the base game and the release date is scheduled for March 10, 2022.