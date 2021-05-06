Assassin’s Creed Valhalla files reference a third mystical realm – the fiery world of Muspelheim – to potentially be included in a future expansion.

The mention of Muspelheim as a DLC location, spotted by reliable Assassin’s Creed leaker J0nathan, lines up with early concept art for the hellish world released by Ubisoft and made for Valhalla – even though the realm does not feature in the final game.

In Norse mythology, Muspelheim is home to fire giants and the demonic Surtur. (If you’ve watched Thor Ragnarok, Surtur is the big flaming guy with the horny helmet.)

As it stands, Valhalla lets you visit the mythical realms of Jotunheim and Asgard. It references Muspelheim directly in a pack of appropriately fire-themed cosmetic items. But, so far, the below concept art is the closest you’ll get to visiting Muspelheim in-person.

Ubisoft has been coy about its plans for Valhalla beyond 2021, and the game’s already-announced Ireland and Paris expansions. Neither are known to feature any new mythical realms, apparently focusing on more Midgard-based Viking exploits.

Voici la “bombe”? Le royaume de Muspelheim is well present in the fichiers of #ACValhalla avec the mention “DLC”! Alors attention: soit il est prévu dans l’un des deux DLC, soit il s’agit de “Meteor”, soit il s’agit de restes du développement (qui est maintenant abandonné) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVc – j0nathan? (@ xj0nathan) April 28, 2021

Could a third, unknown expansion be on the cards? Assassin’s Creed games have never been given a second year of post-launch content, but Valhalla has been incredibly popular – and it still may be some time before the next big Assassin’s Creed game rolls around. Perhaps we’ll see Muspelheim there?

Other bits found by J0nathan include Isu cosmetics pack and potential maps for both the Ireland and Paris expansions, showing how much of each area we’ll get to explore.

Valhalla concept art showing a door to Muspelheim, visible in-game.