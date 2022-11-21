Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first of ubisoft games which will be available again on Steam: the news is now officialgiven that the French house confirmed it to Eurogamer’s microphones through its own spokesperson.

The rumors that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ubisoft games are coming to Steam were therefore founded, although for the moment the company has not yet provided precise dates. Will it happen by the end of the year or will we have to wait for 2023?

“We are constantly evaluating how to make our games available to different user bases, on any platform, while continuing to offer a consistent ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect,” said the spokesperson.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are some of the Ubisoft titles that will be published on Steam”, he added, thus revealing which will be the first productions to take this important step.

As mentioned, a date has not yet been provided but it is possible that something could happen on December 6, when the Last Chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be launched: the free DLC that will conclude the long Eivor saga, giving an ending to history.