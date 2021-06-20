Tourism Ireland and Ubisoft have teamed up to attract tourists to the country.

The latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed saga was released in 2020 and the game of Ubisoft it has been generally well received by players and critics. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla introduces us to the viking age in the United Kingdom and takes us through different places, including some of Ireland. Now, the country has taken advantage of the pull of the game to promote tourism and attract visitors.

Tourism Ireland and Ubisoft They’ve united in a curious advertising campaign, in which Ireland shows the places that appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the compare with the real location, as shown in the ad that we leave you below. The spectacular landscapes of the video game attract attention, but seeing them in real life is even more impressive: we would not mind visit them all, the truth.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, brought us across the seas to arrive with Eivor to Ireland. Sites like Dublin, Benbulben or the Giant’s Causeway, and Tourism Ireland has seen a golden opportunity. “We want arouse curiosity from players about those places, and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world. ” has commented the Central Marketing Director of Tourism Ireland, Mark Henry.

“Ubisoft has done an incredible job bringing the Irish Celts to life in amazing detail. This campaign is a fun and innovative way to draw the attention of Ireland to a new audience of players, “said Henry. Of course, the initiative is striking and curious. If you want to know more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can recall our analysis.

