Ubisoft has launched an interesting initiative that could appeal to those interested in the Assassin’s Creed series but for one reason or another have never played it. From 10 to 14 August in fact the French company will make available for free well five games in the sagaspecifically Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Black Flag, Revelations, Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed 2 (in The Ezio Collection).

During the free trial, players will have the full versions of the aforementioned games at their disposal and will be able to keep the saves in case they decide to purchase them later. However, there are some clarifications to be made. As explained in the FAQ of the initiative, in fact not all platforms will allow access to all five titles indicated and the availability times will vary. In particular: