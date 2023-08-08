Ubisoft has launched an interesting initiative that could appeal to those interested in the Assassin’s Creed series but for one reason or another have never played it. From 10 to 14 August in fact the French company will make available for free well five games in the sagaspecifically Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Black Flag, Revelations, Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed 2 (in The Ezio Collection).
During the free trial, players will have the full versions of the aforementioned games at their disposal and will be able to keep the saves in case they decide to purchase them later. However, there are some clarifications to be made. As explained in the FAQ of the initiative, in fact not all platforms will allow access to all five titles indicated and the availability times will vary. In particular:
- Xbox Series X|S: all games – from 18:00 on 10 August to 09:00 on 14 August
- Ubisoft Connect: Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations and Valhalla – 5pm August 10th to 1pm August 14th
- Epic Games Store: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla only – 10 August 17:00 to 14 August 13:00
- Playstation: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla accessible by all users, while the games of the Ezio Collection and Black Fag will be available in the PS Plus Extra subscription. – from 18:00 on 10 August to 13:00 on 14 August
Up to 75% off the Assassin’s Creed series
All Assassin’s Creed games included in the free weekend will be available on sale, with discounts up to 75%which is certainly an excellent opportunity to catch up on one of the games in the series for modest sums.
Also Ubisoft reports that one is in progress special promotion on Ubisoft Store. Players who purchase any edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey or Valhalla by August 17th will receive a €5 credit in their Wallet, which they can then use by October 19th to purchase Assassin’s Creed Mirage at game launch or for the purchase of any other product available in the Ubisoft Store.
