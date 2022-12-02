Ubisoft has released a trailer dedicated tolast update from Assassin’s Creed Valhallawhich closes the long period of post-launch support of the game with a series of contents aimed at giving a narrative ending to the Eivor saga.

The central element of theupdate is clearly Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter, connected to Mirage in various ways: The Last Chapter marks the passing of the torch from Eivor to Basim and features the presence of Roshan, the mentor of the Occult during his time in Baghdad.

“Check out the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game update, out now!” reads the official video description. “See how Eivor’s story ends, meet Roshan from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, customize your experience with new features, and discover the exciting collaboration with Destiny 2.”

Made available well in advance, patch 1.62 with The Last Chapter adds new missions to the Valhalla campaign, telling precisely the conclusion of the Eivor epic and the return of several very important characters.

After that, as we know, in 2023 it will be the turn of Assassin’s Creed Mirage: a deliberately less full-bodied episode, in which we will control Basim at the time when he operated as an Occult on the streets of 9th-century Baghdad.