During the latest investor briefing, ubisoft has announced that it intends to increase developers by 40%. who work on the franchise for “fuel its ambitious expansion“.

According to the words of CEO Yves Guillemont, the additional workforce will not come from new hires (indeed the total number of employees has been decreasing since September last year), but mainly from developers who will reassigned from other projectswith the company therefore appearing to be willing to give the highest priority to its flagship series.

“As part of our progressive reallocation of resources, we specifically plan to increase the number of talent working on the Assassin’s Creed franchise by 40% over the next few years,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet added that around 2,000 developers are currently working on the Assassin’s Creed series. Consequently within a few years it should arrive at 2,800 employees in total.

After all, we know that with the Assassin’s Creed Infinity project, the platform that will include all future experiences of the series, Ubisoft has really big ambitions and at the moment we know that they are many games in the works. The one closest to the release is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which according to some rumors could arrive in October or November.

Also last year the French company unveiled Codename Red, a new game set in Japan and Codename Hexe which seems to have horror overtones. Then we have Codename Jade, a mobile title set in ancient China.