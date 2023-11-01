The series Assassin’s Creed seems to be the last resort of Ubisoft, according to many and according to the company itself, which is putting all its efforts into it. For this reason, many fans did not like the use of images generated by artificial intelligence for some posts dedicated to the saga published on the X social network.

Incidentally, the Dutch Assassin’s Creed account posted an image for Halloween with Ezio Auditore surrounded by pumpkins, after Ubisoft Latam had published an image of the same, which was then removed. Both were the result of generative artificial intelligence and both were ugly, to be kind. Furthermore, they were full of errors typical of images generated by artificial intelligence, such as crooked fingers and some poorly reproduced symbols.