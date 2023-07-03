A few days ago we told you about a new project in the series Assassin’s Creed which should be made official in a not very short time, but it really seems that Ubisoft has put it much more meat in the fire than we believed.

As reported by Insider Gamingin fact, Ubiosoft would have done “all in” with the Assassin’s Creed series employing an incredible amount of personnel: in all we speak of 11 games in development at the same time.

According to Insider Gaming the games in development would be these:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage [Giocatore singolo] – 12 October 2023

Assassin’s Creed Nexus [VR] – 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade [Mobile] – Planned for the end of 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red [Giocatore singolo] – Sources suggest 2024

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe [Giocatore singolo] – Expected 2025/2026

Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus [Multigiocatore] – Expected 2025/2026

Assassin’s Creed Codename Nebula [Giocatore singolo] – exit period unknown

Assassin’s Creed Codename Raid [multigiocatore] – exit period unknown

Assassin’s Creed Codename Echoes [Multigiocatore] – exit period unknown

Assassin’s Creed Nexus 2 [VR] – exit period unknown

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake [Giocatore singolo] – exit period unknown

Fans fear that the simultaneous development of all these games can lead to many slowdowns and, above all, to the realization of many chapters “halfway”. Ubisoft will have to be able to make us change our minds: will it succeed?