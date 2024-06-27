Good news for those who missed two titles from the famous Ubisoft franchise: for today, in fact, Amazon Italy is offering Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch with a good 8% discount compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively in the box immediately below.
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection is available on Amazon atincredible price of only 31 euros. Let’s specify that in the case of Assassin’s Creed Rogue the digital game downloadthanks to a special code provided inside the product.
What the Collection includes
Going into more detail, the Collection includes respectively Assassin’s Creed Black Flagfourth official chapter of the famous Ubisoft series, e Assassin’s Creed Roguethus ensuring hours and hours of continuous fun, with the introduction of different and interesting gameplay mechanics compared to previous episodes.
But that’s not all, since the Collection in question includes within it all Assassin’s Creed Black Flag DLC, further extending the already good longevity of the title. For further information on the Collection, please refer to our review.
