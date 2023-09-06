The one of Assassin’s Creed is perhaps one of the most iconic video game series ever: time travel in the role of Ezio Auditore and the other assassins of every era continue to fascinate after years and years after the release of the first chapter.

The Assassin’s Creed universe, marked by the struggle between assassins and templars in the present and in the past, has become the setting for a brand new RPG made by CMON.

We already talked about CMON’s Metal Gears Solid board game but, now, they have been opened pre-orders for RPG manuals Assassin’s Creed Official: Fans will also be able to choose to purchase bundles to take advantage of some exclusive bonuses.

Visiting CMON website it will be possible to pre-order the RPG and select one of the bundles: these start at 35 euros and go up to 130 and include several intriguing bonuses.

Assassin’s Apprentice Bundle (35)

Includes a special cover for one volume, the PDF version of the three game volumes in early access and a 5 euro discount on the final price of the full game

It includes a special cover for all three volumes, a 15 euro discount on the final price of the game and the 3 volumes in PDF in early access.

It includes all the previously listed bonuses plus: 13 themed miniatures, a “Reader’s Screen” and an Animus-inspired collector’s box.

Shipments of the game will start in about a year: in theOctober 2024.