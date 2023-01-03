Giving an update on the state of the works of the Assassin’s Creed TV series in production at Netflixit showrunner Jeb Stuart stated that he is no longer involved in adapting Ubisoft’s flagship franchise due to a “difference in vision”.

The departure of Jeb Stuart was revealed in an exclusive interview with Collider, who spoke with the showrunner regarding the second season of Vikings: Valhalla. When asked about the production of the Assassin’s Creed series, Jeb Stuart revealed that he will no longer be involved in the project.

Stuart claimed there were gods changes in the management team of London who had different opinions than his on the series. However, the man said: “I know it will be fantastic when it comes out. I think the guys at Ubisoft are fantastic. I think it is a fantastic franchise. It was just the right time to move forward, for both parties”.

Netflix has not revealed who will replace him. Despite the departure of him, the now former showrunner has specified that the series is still in production.

The first time fans heard of the adaptation was in thefall of 2020, when Netflix announced that they would produce a live-action series based on the Assassin’s Creed universe. Vikings: Valhalla screenwriter Jeb Stuart later moved on to serve as showrunner on the series.

Described as a “multi-genre” adaptation, the Assassin’s Creed series was relaunched as “in early development” in September 2022, when producer Marc-Alexis Cote said he is currently working with Ubisoft Film & Production.

