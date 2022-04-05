When it comes to Assassin’s Creed, many refer only to the last chapters, probably from Unity onwards and even fewer are those that recall the Ezio Auditore trilogy, despite being one of the iconic characters of the saga. But Assassin’s Creed was something else initially, a title with a strong authorial imprint derived from Patrice Désiletafter the failure to develop a new Prince of Persia.

Since 2007, the debut year of Desmond Miles and Altair, a lot of water has passed under the bridge but the footprint left by Ubisoft in the open world genre is still present. Before the annual serialization, the first Assassin’s Creed had an authorial imprint also from an artistic point of view and it is an element to keep in mind soon.

The new video released by the YouTube channel Digital Dreamsnot new in this area, shows the first chapter in a totally new sauce, using a modified version of the Ray tracing Global Illumination Reshade Presetwith 8K resolution and which obviously can only run thanks to an RTX 3090. The video undoubtedly leaves you speechless, but it is impossible not to notice a change of atmosphere, far from the gloom of the Third Crusade of 1191. In this case, in fact, the mod it entirely overlaps the artistic choice of Ubisoft, showing itself too “cheerful” in certain points.

