To the delight of all gamers Nintendo, Ubisoft recently confirmed the release date of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch, the beloved hybrid console of the big N, or February 17, 2022.

In case you don’t know this collection, the Ubisoft-branded creature contains in a single package three of the most beloved chapters of the series, that is Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood And Assassin’s Creed Revelations, or the trilogy of titles dedicated, precisely, to Ezio Auditore.

Furthermore, in addition to the three titles in question, the collection includes two short films that deepen the story of Ezio, namely Assassin’s Creed Lineage And Assassin’s Creed Embers, a particularly appreciable addition that will delight many. In particular, in the press release it is possible to read:

This exclusive collection takes full advantage of the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch, including updated features such as Portable Mode, Rumble HD, Touchscreen Interface and optimized HUD. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes: • Assassin’s Creed II: In this chapter you play Ezio, a new Assassin who perpetuates the legacy of his ancestors during Renaissance Italy between Florence and Venice. Live in an environment full of power, revenge and conspiracies as the art is perfected, using weapons and tools designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available. • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood: Ezio continues his fight against the Order of the Templars: travel the length and breadth of the city of Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption. You will need strength and leadership to lead the Brotherhood that will come together at your side. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available. • Assassin’s Creed Revelations: Ezio must leave his life behind in search of answers. Walk in the footsteps of your mentor, the legendary, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path will take you to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available. • Extra Bonus: two films about Ezio. In addition to the game, the collection includes two short films that delve into Ezio’s story: Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

To the announcement a trailer was also released where you can see some of the characters and playful situations present in-game, a great way to get an idea of ​​what the production aims to offer.

As specified by Ubisoft, in case you are interested, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch can be pre-ordered starting today for € 49.99 and promises to offer hours and hours of fun. In case you are interested, you can find below our review of the game, which we have touched with hand in its version PlayStation 4.