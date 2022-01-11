Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection was announced for Nintendo Switch from Ubisoft, complete with trailer and release date: the collection will be available on the hybrid console starting February 17.
The news confirms the predictions from an insider, which in December had spoken precisely of the imminent arrival of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on the Nintendo Switch. The pack will also include the shorts Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.
“Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations and the two short films Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers”, reads the official statement.
“You will have the opportunity to take on the role of Ezio Auditore from Florence, the most iconic Master Assassin of the franchise. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection invites you to discover or rediscover two important chapters of the series, fully playable offline and on the Nintendo Switch. “
This exclusive collection takes full advantage of the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch, including updated features such as Portable Mode, Rumble HD, Touchscreen Interface and optimized HUD. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes:
- Assassin’s Creed II. In this chapter you play Ezio, a new Assassin who perpetuates the legacy of his ancestors during Renaissance Italy between Florence and Venice. Live in an environment full of power, revenge and conspiracies as the art is perfected, using weapons and tools designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. Ezio continues his fight against the Templar Order: travel the length and breadth of the city of Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption. You will need strength and leadership to lead the Brotherhood that will come together at your side. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Ezio has to leave his life behind in search of answers. Walk in the footsteps of your mentor, the legendary, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path will take you to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.
- Extra Bonus: two films about Ezio. In addition to the game, the collection includes two short films that delve into Ezio’s story: Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.
#Assassins #Creed #Ezio #Collection #Nintendo #Switch #announced #trailer
Leave a Reply