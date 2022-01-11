Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection was announced for Nintendo Switch from Ubisoft, complete with trailer and release date: the collection will be available on the hybrid console starting February 17.

The news confirms the predictions from an insider, which in December had spoken precisely of the imminent arrival of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on the Nintendo Switch. The pack will also include the shorts Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

“Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations and the two short films Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers”, reads the official statement.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Ezio Auditore moves through the crowd

“You will have the opportunity to take on the role of Ezio Auditore from Florence, the most iconic Master Assassin of the franchise. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection invites you to discover or rediscover two important chapters of the series, fully playable offline and on the Nintendo Switch. “

This exclusive collection takes full advantage of the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch, including updated features such as Portable Mode, Rumble HD, Touchscreen Interface and optimized HUD. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes:

