In light of the leaks that popped up last night, there would be a total of them ten games Of Assassin’s Creed currently under development at ubisoft, some still in its infancy and others in a much more advanced state. The French house is good for bet everything on the series? In our opinion, yes, absolutely.

However, let’s proceed step by step: as you will surely remember, they were officially announced last year several projects related to the franchise: first of all Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released this year and will tell Basim’s past against the backdrop of 9th century Baghdad, but also Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, set in ancient Japan, which also seems destined to its debut by the end of 2023.

Ubisoft also presented an episode from atmospheres horror, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, and the mobile open world Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, as well as the multiplayer experience Assassin’s Creed Invictus. Finally, several sources have spoken of an as yet unofficial virtual reality game, Assassin’s Creed Nexus.

Six titles, destined to arrive in stores between now and the next few years, perhaps seemed enough to guarantee the future of what is set to be the leading intellectual property for the French company, but given the results of the last few months, the intention was evidently to run for cover and further strengthen the pipeline with further productions.

As we said, a leak popped up yesterday evening that talks about four new Assassin’s Creed games in development, which would bring the total of projects related to the franchise to ten. Let’s try to understand each other, however: it’s mostly about pitches and prototypestherefore of products that it is not yet clear whether or not they will see the light, and in any case they will not make their debut before five or six years.

So no, we will not be invaded by new episodes of Assassin’s Creed out of the blue: what Ubisoft seems to be doing, understandably, is consolidating the prospects of a series that has so far sold over 200 million copies and which still boasts an indisputable charm today, if we consider that the last chapter, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , has grossed over one billion dollars.

In short, new ideas and experiments are welcome, after all, even in the past we have had to deal with various excellent variations on the theme (remember Assassin’s Creed Chronicles?) and from the leaks it seems we will try to explore an unprecedented terrain like that in at least two cases from the multiplayer-based experiences.

From what we understand, the plan would be to better coordinate Ubisoft’s many international studies in order to restore the dear old annual cadence for the series and at the same time try some sorties in the field of online and live services, which in fact you never know how certain things can go. Fortnite still represents the clear and bright example of an apt intuition, after all.

As we said, in our opinion Ubisoft is absolutely right to bet heavily on Assassin’s Creed. And in your opinion? Let’s talk about.

