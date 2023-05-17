ubisoft made public the 2023 financial year earnings report and, from these data, it came out that one franchise in particular isn’t doing too badly.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the spearheads of the software house: the brand managed to increase the number of active users on its titles (+44% compared to Origins, +19% compared to Odyssey).

Such success prompted Ubisoft to invest even more in Assassin’s Creed both in financial and personnel terms: the franchise team will see an expansion of about 800 units within the year.

We know well, however, that Ubisoft is already working on several projects branded Assassin’s Creed: Project Hexe, Project Red and Mirage, now close to release.

In addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, the development house is gaining acclaim from the first tests on XDefianta new free-to-play multiplayer FPS whose official release is scheduled for April 2024.

Indeed, as stated in the report, there will certainly be 4 games that we will see coming out during this financial year: XDefiant, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar and Skull and Bones.

Waiting for more news on the Assassin’s Creed series, we invite you to read our review of Assassin’S Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the latest title for the moment in the series.