Tomorrow February 23, 2023 will be published the patch 1.53 for the PS4 version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate which will fix a problem that occurs when playing on PS5. Basically the flickering of some graphic elements will be eliminated, not really pleasant to look at.

Consider that we are talking about an outdated game, which moreover does not run natively on the latest Sony console, but only in backwards compatibility. This is to say that there may be some problems in this case. Kudos to Ubisoft for still wanting to fix it.

Of course patch 1.53 will not add any content to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Let’s say that it is more of an update than anything else maintenance.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was released in 2015 and effectively marked the end of the classic setting for the franchise, which with the next chapter, Assassin’s Creed Origins, veered towards the current action RPG structure, maintained by all the latest major chapters. It was also one of the least-selling Assassin’s Creed of the time, although over time it has gained a certain reputation among fans of the franchise, who have rediscovered it. At the time there was probably just a little tiredness for a formula that had been going on for countless chapters.