There has been a lot of talk about the male protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, often inappropriately, but in the last few hours the Japanese historian Yu Hirayama confirmed that Yasuke was a samurai in the service of Nobunagaadding that “there is no doubt” about this information.

“There seems to be a lot of talk about Yasuke, a black man who served Oda Nobunaga,” Hirayama wrote.There is very little historical material about him.but there is no doubt that he was a samurai in the service of Nobunaga.”

“In feudal Japan it didn’t matter what your social status was: If your master treated you like a samurai, you could become a samurai. The reason I can say this is because from historical sources it appears that Nobunaga gave Yasuke the title of retainer, a mansion, and a long sword.”

“The fact that he was given the title of servant and that he served as Nobunaga’s close associate, fulfilled the important conditions of ‘a contract between master and servant’ and ‘a contract of support.'”

“It is also important to note that, since he was allowed to have a sword with himYasuke was not a simple genin, a figure who was not allowed to carry such a weapon. If he was also given a home, there really is no doubt.”

“Yasuke was probably a slave until he came under Nobunaga’s control, but the above points demonstrate that he probably he became a samurai of his own free will.”