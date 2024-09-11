Ubisoft has officially announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Be Optimized For PS5 Proimmediately after the presentation of the new Sony console. This means that the game will take advantage of the technical capabilities illustrated by Mark Cerny during the reveal.

In the light of the facts, therefore, it will be the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series. one of the first PS5 Pro Enhanced titleswhich will therefore support the launch of the new PlayStation 5 model during the important Christmas period.

We also imagine that Shadows will adhere precisely to Cerny’s indications, delivering to new PS5 Pro owners a 4K, 60fps experience with quality equal to or greater than the traditional fidelity mode on the base PS5.