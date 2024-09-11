Ubisoft has officially announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Be Optimized For PS5 Proimmediately after the presentation of the new Sony console. This means that the game will take advantage of the technical capabilities illustrated by Mark Cerny during the reveal.
In the light of the facts, therefore, it will be the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series. one of the first PS5 Pro Enhanced titleswhich will therefore support the launch of the new PlayStation 5 model during the important Christmas period.
We also imagine that Shadows will adhere precisely to Cerny’s indications, delivering to new PS5 Pro owners a 4K, 60fps experience with quality equal to or greater than the traditional fidelity mode on the base PS5.
The only new game optimized at launch?
Barring any major surprises, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be the only new game optimized for PS5 Pro at the console’s launchwhich will not have the classic line-up of new titles, but rather 40-50 enhanced games already released for some time.
These include the thirteen games already officially announced by Sonywhich you can find listed in our special dedicated to PS5 Pro and which include several PlayStation exclusives, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.
Also from Ubisoft, in addition to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, The Crew Motorfest will also be optimized for PS5 Pro.
