Assassin’s Creed Shadows It will have a village building mode that reminds us a lot of The Sims-style games due to its map customization, decorations and other details that are curiously similar to the simulation and social relations title.

It seems that this option will work to create our own village, which we can take care of and evolve over time, a little is unknown about the functionality of this option and how important it is for the gameplay and the story of the video game, but at the moment we do not know much.

Source: Ubisoft

This information was revealed thanks to a leak from IGN China, which was deleted a few minutes after its publication, but it allowed the most attentive fans to see interesting things about this mode. It seems that each player will have a piece of land where they can build things like buildings, customize them, create paths, decorations, among many other things.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Release date, price and platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows It will be released on November 15, 2024, and will only be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) for approximately $1,600 MXN on all these platforms.

He Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition It is now available for pre-sale at a price of approximately $7,500 MXN, and you can get it from local stores, however it is quite likely that they will start to run out soon, so we recommend you run and get all your money out.

The package includes the following components:

Copy of the game ultimate version

3 days early access to the game

Extra mission: “To the dogs”

Season pass

Ultimate package

Double Figure of Naoe and Yasuke

An exclusive Steelbook

A collector’s art book

The tsuba of Naoe’s full-size katana

World map

Kakemono of the creed

2 sumi-e lithographs

