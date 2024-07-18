The narrative director of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is preparing for the release of the title that will arrive in autumn 2024; and in a conversation with JorRaptor he commented on what will make this installment of our beloved assassins unique. And it has to do with the LGBTQ+ community!

Brooke Davis, the assistant director of narrative, commented on some details that make the delivery unique and that have to do with the emotions and feelings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It looks like we’ll be getting more than just new mechanics and story from the Sengoku period. The new game is all about sensitivity and will allow us to get to know our protagonists better, through their interests and emotional ties!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has two protagonists with independent stories and missions, here is the official synopsis from Ubisoft:

“Live the intertwined stories of Naoe, an expert shinobi assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legends. Set against the backdrop of the final years of the turbulent Sengoku period, this unlikely duo will discover their common destiny at the dawn of a new era for Japan.”

And it has already been revealed that on this occasion, The romantic-sexual stories will have a different precision than the previous installments, In which relationships were limited to being established and nothing changed if you chose one gender or another, however, on this occasion, romances are established with greater properties and it was decided to open the spectrum that responds to the LGBTQ+ community.

The romances of Assassin’s Creed Shadows are openly and volitionally LGBTQ+. In addition, it seems that there is also a bet on asexuality and demisexuality, and even contemplative-platonic love. On this occasion, the narrative could better outline our murderers and their little hearts.

Source: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft

It’s definitely something new in the series, as it seems that There will be a real exploration and construction of relationships and the gestation of affections. We’ll have to wait a bit to confirm it, but the outlook is really exciting. What do you think of this change of direction in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

We recommend: Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Acclaimed Capcom developer defends the game and reminds players that it is fiction

When is Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming out?

Autumn will embrace us with the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft’s title will be released on November 15, 2024.

It will be a release available for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S and macOS.

The latest titles in the franchise to which the narrative scripts are being compared are:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Review Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020) — Review: ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ – One of the best games in the series since Black Flag. Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2023) — Check out our review here: Review: Assassin’s Creed Mirage – an imperfect return to the saga’s roots.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.