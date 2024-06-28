In an interview about the video game industry, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot talked about what he likes least about it. Here he revealed that he hates the online personal attacks that have been made towards him and his team. He even referenced the reactions to Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The revelation of Assassin’s Creed Shadows generated hate speech on the internet. This is due to the protagonists of the game, a Japanese woman named Naoe and a samurai of African origin named Yasuke. Particularly the latter is the target of much criticism. Many fans do not accept that it is based on a historical figure and were angry at its inclusion. Only instead of not buying the game they decide to threaten those who do.

‘I want to make it clear that at Ubisoft we condemn these acts of hate and I call on the rest of the industry and players to denounce them as well. I am proud of the great work of our teams and partners, and will always trust their creative decisions. We should celebrate all the hard work and talent that goes into creating video games.‘ Guillemot said.

These comments from the head of Ubisoft are in line with other recent ones from the title’s executive producer, Marc-Alexis Cote.I just hope people can keep an open mind and see the game for what it is. It’s an Assassin’s Creed game and I think it’s the best one we’ve built so far‘.

What do we know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will take us to feudal Japan for the first time in the series. As we mentioned, this time we will have two protagonists who are controlled in a different way. Naoe is more like the classic games, relying on technology and stealth for assassinations. While Yasuke is similar to the more current ones with a focus on brute force and hand-to-hand combat. Players can switch between them whenever they want.

The title is launched on November 15 for Mac, iPad, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders are now open and there is even a deluxe edition that will give players the chance to play a few days early. Will you be giving it a try?

