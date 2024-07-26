Through Amazon Italy you can pre-order the Complete Official Guide in Collector’s Edition in Italian for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the upcoming action game by Ubisoft. It is produced by Piggyback. The sale price is €34.99 and the release date is November 15, 2024. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
This is obviously a booking at a guaranteed minimum pricethat is, if there is a discount after you have placed your order, it will be applied automatically. If the price then goes up, you will still keep the lower price. All this happens without any action on your part. The reservation is free and can be cancelled whenever you want before shipping.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Guide
This collector’s volume will be composed of 448 pages and will have a hardcover. The official guide offers all the information needed to play the game, without providing step-by-step instructions but giving the tools to explore and experiment freely with a whole series of tips and solutions. This collector’s version of the guide includes 32 extra pages and a special cover.
The guide was created in collaboration with the Ubisoft team.
