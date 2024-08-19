Ubisoft has released a new trailer For Assassin’s Creed Shadows which focuses, in particular, on two styles of play guaranteed by the presence of two different protagonists, each characterized by a particular approach to the missions: the shinobi and the samurai.

The video shows various gameplay and cutscenes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, commented by Ubisoft developers. From them we learn that the idea of two protagonists was fundamental in the construction of the new chapter of the series, not only to be able to tell the story in a more dynamic and rhythmic way.

For the first time, Assassin’s Creed Shadows showcases two very different points of view, both in terms of mission approaches and gameplay features, bringing together in a certain sense the different souls of the series.