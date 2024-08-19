Ubisoft has released a new trailer For Assassin’s Creed Shadows which focuses, in particular, on two styles of play guaranteed by the presence of two different protagonists, each characterized by a particular approach to the missions: the shinobi and the samurai.
The video shows various gameplay and cutscenes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, commented by Ubisoft developers. From them we learn that the idea of two protagonists was fundamental in the construction of the new chapter of the series, not only to be able to tell the story in a more dynamic and rhythmic way.
For the first time, Assassin’s Creed Shadows showcases two very different points of view, both in terms of mission approaches and gameplay features, bringing together in a certain sense the different souls of the series.
Shinobi and Samurai: Stealth and Combat
As we can see, Naoe, the shinobi, collects the tradition most tending towards stealth of Assassin’s Creed, while Yasuke, the samurai, is the one more focused on open combat.
These two quite opposite approaches They alternate continuously in the game, making the gameplay particularly varied.
The video above focuses on both protagonists, acting as an introduction to Naoe and Yasuke both in terms of narrative and in terms of their technical characteristics on the gameplay front.
We’ve seen a parkour-focused video of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the past few days, with Ubisoft’s lead producer saying that the game will take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S graphics.
#Assassins #Creed #Shadows #Shows #Shinobi #Samurai #Playstyles #Video
Leave a Reply